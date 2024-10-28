Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28 Published 5:23 am Monday, October 28, 2024

Steven Stamkos will be in action Monday when his Nashville Predators play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Looking to bet on Stamkos’ props against the Lightning? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos’ plus-minus is -7, in 19:07 per game on the ice.

Stamkos has picked up a point in one game.

Stamkos has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 4.2% shooting percentage, attempting three shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop.

He has recorded one point in eight games.

Lightning Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Lightning have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 24 total goals (three per game) to rank eighth.

It has the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +7.

The Lightning have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Lightning

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.