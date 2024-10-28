Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Lightning on October 28? Published 12:24 am Monday, October 28, 2024

In the upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Filip Forsberg to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In four of eight games this season, Forsberg has scored — but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.

Forsberg has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10%, and he averages five shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 24 goals in total (three per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

