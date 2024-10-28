Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Lightning on October 28? Published 12:24 am Monday, October 28, 2024

For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, is Gustav Nyquist a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 20% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 24 goals in total (three per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

