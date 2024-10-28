Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Lightning on October 28?
Published 12:24 am Monday, October 28, 2024
The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Ryan O’Reilly find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
O’Reilly stats and insights
- In two of eight games this season, O’Reilly has scored — but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
- O’Reilly has scored one goal on the power play.
- He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 24 goals in total (three per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
