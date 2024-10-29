Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 9 vs. the Patriots Published 9:43 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans will face the New England Patriots and their 23rd-ranked pass defense (223.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Ridley worth starting in fantasy this week? Keep scrolling as we break down his upcoming matchup against the Patriots.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Projected Fantasy Points: 8

8 Game Day & Time: November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.9 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 7.2 9 3 42 0 Week 8 @Lions 22.6 15 10 143 0

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Ridley has 45.8 fantasy points (6.5 per game) — 46th at his position, 149th in the NFL.

Looking at his past three games, Ridley has 13 receptions on 32 targets, for 185 yards, and a total of 17.7 fantasy points (5.9 per game).

Ridley has accumulated 20.1 fantasy points (4.0 per game) in his past five games. He has 199 yards receiving, on 15 catches (38 targets), and zero touchdowns.

Calvin Ridley accumulated 20.7 fantasy points — four catches, 77 yards and one touchdown — in Week 2 versus the New York Jets, his best game of the season.

Ridley accumulated 0.9 fantasy points — one catch, nine yards, on three targets — in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, which was his worst game of the season.

