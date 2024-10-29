Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 9 vs. the Patriots Published 9:43 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo is looking at a matchup versus the 23rd-ranked passing defense in the league (223.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, when his Tennessee Titans play the New England Patriots, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Okonkwo’s game versus the Patriots this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we highlight his relevant fantasy numbers.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Projected Fantasy Points: 3.2

3.2 Game Day & Time: November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 4 50 0 Week 8 @Lions 1.4 5 2 14 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

With 16.1 fantasy points (2.3 per game) in 2024, Okonkwo ranks 291st overall in the NFL and 41st at his position.

In his past three games, Okonkwo has averaged 1.7 fantasy points (five total). He has 70 receiving yards on nine catches (12 targets) and zero touchdowns.

In his past five games, Okonkwo has averaged 1.4 fantasy points (seven total). He has 90 receiving yards on 12 catches (17 targets) and zero touchdowns.

In Week 1 versus the Chicago Bears, Chigoziem Okonkwo put up a season-high 7.5 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: two receptions, 15 yards and one touchdown.

Okonkwo picked up -0.6 fantasy points — two catches, 14 yards, on five targets — last week against the Detroit Lions, which was his worst game of the season.

Add Okonkwo to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!