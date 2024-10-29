Discover the Best Week 9 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds

Published 4:49 am Tuesday, October 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Week 9 NFL lineup includes top teams in play. Among those contests is the Detroit Lions squaring off against the Green Bay Packers.

There are typically plenty of NFL player prop bets available for each and every matchup. Keep reading to see what opportunities you have in terms of NFL prop bets for this week’s slate.

Find an edge on the competition and take advantage via player props for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.

Texans at Jets

  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 31
  • Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • Aaron Rodgers Props: 234.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
  • C.J. Stroud Props: 221.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 8.5 RUSH YDS (O: -120 | U: -110)

Commanders at Giants

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
  • Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Patriots at Titans

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Raiders at Bengals

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
  • Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Broncos at Ravens

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
  • Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Saints at Panthers

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Cowboys at Falcons

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Chargers at Browns

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Dolphins at Bills

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
  • Location: Orchard Park, New York

Jaguars at Eagles

  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Bears at Cardinals

  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
  • Location: Glendale, Arizona

Lions at Packers

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
  • Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Rams at Seahawks

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
  • Location: Seattle, Washington

Colts at Vikings

  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Buccaneers at Chiefs

  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 4
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri

