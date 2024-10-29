Discover the Best Week 9 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds
Published 4:49 am Tuesday, October 29, 2024
The Week 9 NFL lineup includes top teams in play. Among those contests is the Detroit Lions squaring off against the Green Bay Packers.
There are typically plenty of NFL player prop bets available for each and every matchup. Keep reading to see what opportunities you have in terms of NFL prop bets for this week’s slate.
Email newsletter signup
Find an edge on the competition and take advantage via player props for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.
Texans at Jets
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 31
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Aaron Rodgers Props: 234.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
- C.J. Stroud Props: 221.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 8.5 RUSH YDS (O: -120 | U: -110)
Commanders at Giants
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
Patriots at Titans
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Raiders at Bengals
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Broncos at Ravens
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
Saints at Panthers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Cowboys at Falcons
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Chargers at Browns
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
Dolphins at Bills
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
Jaguars at Eagles
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Bears at Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
Lions at Packers
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Rams at Seahawks
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- Location: Seattle, Washington
Colts at Vikings
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Buccaneers at Chiefs
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 4
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.