Franklin Jarvis Chumley, 64

Franklin Jarvis Chumley, age 64, of Cumberland Gap, Tennessee was born July 25, 1960 and went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 24, 2024. Franklin was preceded in death by his father, Franklin Delano Chumley. Franklin was a faithful member of Underwood Grove Missionary Baptist Church for 58 years where he was a Deacon, Sunday school teacher, and sang for the Lord. Franklin loved riding horses, fishing, spending time on the farm, and with his family and friends.

Franklin left behind wife Janie Chumley;

Mother: Muriel Chumley;

Daughter: Madison Chumley;

Sons: B.H. (Amy) Partin and Caleb (Alicia) Partin;

Grandchildren: Reece, Simon, Ellie, Sophie Partin and Ava Parker;

Brothers: Jerry (Teri) Chumley, David (Leanne) Chumley;

Sister: Elizabeth (Arnold) Gerding.

Franklin leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Romans 8:38-39 For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.

Special thanks to Baker Cancer Center, Amedysis Home Health and Suncrest Hospice.

Franklin was a dedicated worker for 41 years at Middlesboro Coca-Cola.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 6 until 9 P.M. at Underwood Grove Baptist Church. Funeral service will be Sunday at 10 A.M. at the Underwood Grove Baptist Church. Graveside service will follow in the Hooper Cemetery .

Minister: Rev. Marvin Simmons;

Obituary by Brian O’Dell;

Singers: Phillip Powers, Kris Powers, Wayland Fultz, The Powers Family;

Pallbearers: Darrell Overton, Darrell Smith, Otto Smith, Brandon Cunha, Scott North, Sam Daniels, Kelly Ramsey and Jason Ramsey.

Honorary Pallbearers: Shane Wylie, Arnold Gerding, Danny Ramsey, Bobby Harmon, Gary Fletcher and Jack Treadway.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.