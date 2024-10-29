How to Watch the NBA Today, October 30
Published 11:16 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024
On a Wednesday NBA card that features 11 competitive contests, the Los Angeles Lakers against the Cleveland Cavaliers is one to catch in particular.
If you are looking for live coverage of today’s NBA action, we have you covered. Check out the links below.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Watch the NBA Today – October 30
Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: YES and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOK, and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: KATU and KTLA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.