Inman signs book during Domestic Violence Awareness event

Published 12:47 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Claiborne County Family Justice Center hosted a special program last Friday that featured local author and domestic violence survivor Mary Inman. Inman’s also signed copies of her book ‘Living Proof’ that details her horrific story of child abuse in a case widely knows as “The Shock Collar Case” in Claiborne County and how she has moved forward to build a beautiful life for herself and her family.

Denise West, FJC director, thanked everyone for coming out the event.

“I really appreciate everyone coming out to honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month and honor our survivor that is with us today,” she said.

West shared some statistics about domestic violence in the U.S.

Three in ten women and one in ten men have experienced incidents of domestic and intimate partner violence. “That’s the number reported, the actual number is believed to be much higher because most experts think 90 to 95% of these crimes are not reported,” she said.

Women aged 18 to 24 generally experience the highest rates of intimate partner violence and half of all women and men in the U.S. will experience psychological aggression by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

Survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence are three times more likely to develop PTSD, two times more likely to suffer depression and three times more likely to be diagnosed with major depressive disorder. They are also three times more likely to engage in self-harming behavior and to have suicidal thoughts. They are six times more likely to suffer from a substance abuse disorder with alcohol being the most prevalent.

“At the FJC, we strive to provide a safe place for victims and survivors to come for help and support to navigate the process of escaping a violent situation or for resources to help if they decide not to leave,” West said. “We have two partner agencies on site that work as victims advocates in and around the court system with prosecutors and law enforcement and with case management services to provide shelter if needed and a safety net for needs outside of the criminal justice system.”

Ashley Baxley, from the Department of Children’s Services, worked with Mary from the very beginning of her case.

“To say that I’m proud of Mary would be an understatement,” she said.

Baxley said it took her 72 days to finish reading Inman’s book.

“I picked it up so many times and began to read it —I found myself sobbing and overcome with emotion and couldn’t get past pages four or five,” she said. “I think part of what held me back was knowing what was coming as the pages unfolded. Knowing what memories would be triggered for me that had been long suppressed and scars for me that would be ripped open again.”

Baxley said those memories did come flooding back: the SWAT team entering the home, witnessing a co-worker lack professionalism, children playing cards to occupy their worrying minds the days of the trial, sitting and testifying, shaking and holding hands with co-workers and praying when the verdict was read.

“Mary doesn’t know that she changed my entire outlook on life and on social work,” Baxley said. “Mary taught me to be brave when it was a hard decision, to advocate for those who cannot advocate for themselves and to never let evil and bad destroy you.”

She added that she was thankful to have been able to watch Mary grow into a protective and strong mother and to see her life unfold from the sidelines.

“I have watched her stand by other survivors in their darkest hours and I’m always in awe of her ability to push forward,” Baxley said. “To this day I make sure that Mary’s bravery is known and her story is told to those that I work with.”

Ashley Hamilton, assistant district attorney and the domestic violence prosecutor for Claiborne County, works closely with the Family Justice Center and thanked the organization for their work.

While Inman’s case came before Hamilton joined the District Attorney’s Office, she shared a message from Graham Wilson who served as one of the prosecutors

“Mary’s story is one of resilience and perseverance. She had not let these horrible events define her as a person; rather, she has shown everyone that’s had the privilege to get to know her how strong she truly is,” that statement read. “I regret that I can’t be there today to celebrate in person, but I consider it a privilege to have had the opportunity to know and work with Mary in my capacity as an Assistant District Attorney.”

8th District Attorney General Jared Effler said it was a beautiful day to celebrate the Family Justice Center and Mary Inman.

“Mary has been an inspiration to members of my staff, she’s an inspiration to the Department of Children’s Services, she’s an inspiration to our men and women in law enforcement,” he said. “So many officers have told me, ‘Jared, if Mary is the only victim that I’ve helped during my career, my career has been worthwhile.’ That’s the type of inspiration she provides to everyone that she touches — and she’s going to be touching a lot more people. I appreciate Mary so much for taking the time to put her thoughts and ideas to paper. I’m confident that it’s going to help, not only those people who had a personal walk with Mary, but those who read her book as well.”

Effler then introduced Mary Inman to the crowd.

Inman said she had been sitting on her book for a few years but never felt like it was the right time.

“I made every excuse in the book, then it hit me. What are you doing with your story? I’ve worked with the Children’s Center, I’ve worked with domestic violence programs, but what was I really doing with what I had survived,” she said. “It has definitely exceeded my expectations, but it’s humbling to me that 17 years ago last month I was standing just down the road in the DCS building playing games with DCS workers and the prosecutor trying to shield us and protect us while they were doing interviews and trying to find the perpetrator.

“It’s amazing that the day I gained my freedom my abuser lost his. He is out now, he lives very far away and I don’t have to worry about ever bumping into him.”

Inman said she wouldn’t be where she is today without the support of the community and public servants that day.

“When the detective looked at me and said ‘I believe you,’ it literally changed the course of the entire thing. When the DCS workers took the time to say ‘we’re here for you, we believe in you;’ when the teacher at the high school, Mr. Hubbard who’s no longer with us, I don’t think he ever knew the true impact because his response literally altered the way I live my life. He took the time to believe me and that is so important,” she said.

Inman added that she wouldn’t be who she is today without DCS, the prosecutor’s office, the twelve jurors and the good Lord above.

“I am so humbled to be here and so grateful for all of you all,” she said. “I’m so thankful for the work that the community continues to do and I’m excited to see this journey that God is taking me on to help victims and survivors.”