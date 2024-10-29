NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Wizards Picks for October 30 Published 10:34 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (2-2) visit the Washington Wizards (1-2) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Capital One Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. The Hawks are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season.

If you want to make an informed wager on Wednesday’s game, check out the best bets on the board in the article below (according to our computer predictions).

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks vs. Wizards Best Bets

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 3.5)

Atlanta’s record against the spread last season was 29-53-0.

Against the spread, Washington was 37-45-0 last season.

The Hawks went 9-20 as 3.5-point favorites or more last year.

As 3.5-point underdogs or greater, the Wizards went 33-37 against the spread last season.

Pick OU:

Over (234.5)





The Hawks’ 82 games last season went over this contest’s total of 234.5 points 45 times.

The Wizards games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 234.5 points in 42 of 82 outings.

Atlanta games had an average of 235.1 points last season, 0.6 more than the over/under for this game.

The average number of points in Washington’s matchups last year was 236.5, which is two more points than this game’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick: Wizards (+145)

The Hawks were the moneyline favorite 42 total times last season. They went 24-18 in those games.

Last season, the Wizards won 12 out of the 72 games, or 16.7%, in which they were the underdog.

Atlanta had a record of 15-9 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter last year (62.5%).

Last season, Washington won seven of its 65 games, or 10.8%, when it was the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hawks a 63.6% chance to win.

