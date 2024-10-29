NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 30 Published 10:19 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

In one of the many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today, the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies hit the floor at FedExForum.

Want to boost your odds before today’s NBA games? Take a look at our betting preview below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – October 30

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -7.5

Celtics -7.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 16.2 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 16.2 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.6 total projected points)

Over (230.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSIN

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Cavaliers -4.5

Cavaliers -4.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 1.2 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 1.2 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.6 total projected points)

Over (230.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSOH

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: 76ers -4.5

76ers -4.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 3.9 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 3.9 points) Total: 216.5 points

216.5 points Total Pick: Over (225 total projected points)

Over (225 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSDET

Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: Hornets -6.5

Hornets -6.5 Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 5.2 points)

Hornets (Projected to win by 5.2 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.5 total projected points)

Over (229.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSE

Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Hawks -4.5

Hawks -4.5 Spread Pick: Wizards (Projected to win by 0.1 points)

Wizards (Projected to win by 0.1 points) Total: 234.5 points

234.5 points Total Pick: Over (238.3 total projected points)

Over (238.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Knicks -1.5

Knicks -1.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 2.3 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 2.3 points) Total: 214.5 points

214.5 points Total Pick: Over (218.8 total projected points)

Over (218.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: MSG and FDSSUN

Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Magic -5.5

Magic -5.5 Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 1.6 points)

Bulls (Projected to win by 1.6 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.8 total projected points)

Over (230.8 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSFL

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: YES and FDSSE

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Thunder -13.5

Thunder -13.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 22.8 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 22.8 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (213.5 total projected points)

Over (213.5 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOK, and FDSSW

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA and Gulf Coast Sports

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Clippers -7.5

Clippers -7.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 20 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 20 points) Total: 213.5 points

213.5 points Total Pick: Over (220.8 total projected points)

Over (220.8 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: KATU and KTLA

