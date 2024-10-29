NFL Week 9 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions Published 11:28 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Based on our projections, the best bet versus the spread in the NFL among Week 9’s 15 matchups is Cardinals -1 — for more tips, including parlay opportunities, see below.

Find an edge on the competition and take advantage of our spread picks for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.

NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 9

Jump to Matchup:

Pick: Cardinals -1 vs. Bears

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 3.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Cardinals by 3.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Cardinals -1

Cardinals -1 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 3

Nov. 3 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Pick: Seahawks +1.5 vs. Rams

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Projected Winner & Margin: Rams by 1.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Rams by 1.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Rams -1.5

Rams -1.5 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 3

Nov. 3 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texans +2 vs. Jets

Matchup: Houston Texans at New York Jets

Houston Texans at New York Jets Projected Winner & Margin: Texans by 7.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Texans by 7.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Jets -2

Jets -2 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Chargers -2 vs. Browns

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 10.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Chargers by 10.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Chargers -2

Chargers -2 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 3

Nov. 3 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Falcons -2.5 vs. Cowboys

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons Projected Winner & Margin: Falcons by 10.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Falcons by 10.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Falcons -2.5

Falcons -2.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 3

Nov. 3 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Titans -3.5 vs. Patriots

Matchup: New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans Projected Winner & Margin: Titans by 6.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Titans by 6.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Titans -3.5

Titans -3.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 3

Nov. 3 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Commanders -3.5 vs. Giants

Matchup: Washington Commanders at New York Giants

Washington Commanders at New York Giants Projected Winner & Margin: Commanders by 12.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Commanders by 12.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Commanders -3.5

Commanders -3.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 3

Nov. 3 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Packers +3.5 vs. Lions

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 1.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Lions by 1.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Lions -3.5

Lions -3.5 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 3

Nov. 3 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Vikings -5.5 vs. Colts

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 13.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Vikings by 13.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Vikings -5.5

Vikings -5.5 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 3

Nov. 3 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Bills -6 vs. Dolphins

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 23.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Bills by 23.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bills -6

Bills -6 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 3

Nov. 3 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Raiders +7 vs. Bengals

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals Projected Winner & Margin: Bengals by 5.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Bengals by 5.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bengals -7

Bengals -7 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 3

Nov. 3 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Saints -7 vs. Panthers

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers Projected Winner & Margin: Saints by 8.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Saints by 8.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Saints -7

Saints -7 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 3

Nov. 3 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Eagles -7.5 vs. Jaguars

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles

Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 18.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Eagles by 18.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Eagles -7.5

Eagles -7.5 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 3

Nov. 3 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Buccaneers +9 vs. Chiefs

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 4.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Chiefs by 4.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Chiefs -9

Chiefs -9 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 4

Nov. 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Broncos +9.5 vs. Ravens

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 2.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Ravens by 2.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Ravens -9.5

Ravens -9.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 3

Nov. 3 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.