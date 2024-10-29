Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 9 vs. the Patriots Published 9:43 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

In Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans will play the New England Patriots, who have the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the NFL (223.5 yards conceded per game).

Is Westbrook-Ikhine’s game against the Patriots this week a good time to start him in fantasy? Below, we highlight his relevant fantasy numbers.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Projected Fantasy Points: 3.2

3.2 Game Day & Time: November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 7.9 2 1 9 1 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 2 10 1 Week 8 @Lions 11.9 4 2 39 1

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats

Ranked 243rd overall in the NFL and 85th at his position, Westbrook-Ikhine has accumulated 23.8 fantasy points (six per game) so far in 2024.

Westbrook-Ikhine has accumulated 58 yards receiving, on five catches (10 targets), with three touchdowns and an average of 7.9 fantasy points (23.8 total) during his past three games.

In his best game of the season, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine finished with 9.9 fantasy points — two receptions, 39 yards and one touchdown. That was last week versus the Detroit Lions.

Westbrook-Ikhine accumulated 6.9 fantasy points — one reception, nine yards, on two targets — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 6 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Add Westbrook-Ikhine to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!