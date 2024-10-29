October 29 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:27 am Tuesday, October 29, 2024

The New York Rangers versus the Washington Capitals is one of many strong options on today’s NHL schedule.

You can find information on live coverage of today’s NHL action right here.

How to Watch October 29 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Minnesota Wild @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ St. Louis Blues @ Ottawa Senators 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Seattle Kraken @ Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ New York Islanders 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Philadelphia Flyers @ Boston Bruins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Rangers @ Washington Capitals 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo Los Angeles Kings @ San Jose Sharks 10 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo

Regional restrictions may apply.