Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 9 vs. the Patriots Published 9:43 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Tony Pollard and the Tennessee Titans will meet the New England Patriots and their 22nd-ranked rushing defense (133.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Pollard’s game versus the Patriots this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we dig into his relevant fantasy numbers.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots

Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 Game Day & Time: November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 18.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 15.2 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 5.9 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 18.8 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17.8 17 93 1 3 -5 0 Week 7 @Bills 8.5 16 61 0 2 4 0 Week 8 @Lions 14.7 20 94 0 3 23 0

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Pollard has 78.3 fantasy points (11.2 per game) — 22nd at his position, 59th in the league.

Pollard has 53 carries for 248 yards and one touchdown, plus 22 receiving yards on eight catches (13 targets) during his past three games. He has picked up 33 fantasy points (11 per game) during that span.

Looking at his past five games, Pollard has averaged 10.5 fantasy points (52.7 total). He has rushed for 350 yards on 81 carries, with two touchdowns, and has 57 yards receiving on 13 catches (19 targets).

Tony Pollard picked up 16.8 fantasy points — 22 carries, 88 yards, 1 TD — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

In his worst game of the season — Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers — Pollard finished with 2.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 6 carries, 14 yards.

