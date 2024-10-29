Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 9 vs. the Patriots Published 9:43 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Tyjae Spears and the Tennessee Titans will play the New England Patriots and their 22nd-ranked run defense (133.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Spears worth starting? For analysis on his tilt versus the Patriots, we’ve got you covered.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 Game Day & Time: November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

Spears has 25 fantasy points (five per game), 58th at his position and 234th in the NFL.

Looking at his past three games, Spears has averaged 6.2 fantasy points (18.7 total). He has rushed for 73 yards on 23 carries, with one touchdown, and has 54 yards receiving on six catches (six targets).

Tyjae Spears picked up 9.9 fantasy points — 15 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

Spears accumulated 2.7 fantasy points — 6 carries, 27 yards — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Add Spears to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!