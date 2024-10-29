Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 9 vs. the Patriots Published 9:43 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd is looking at a matchup versus the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the league (223.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, when his Tennessee Titans play the New England Patriots, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming game versus the Patriots this week, should Boyd be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We break down the stats and trends below.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Projected Fantasy Points: 3.9

3.9 Game Day & Time: November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4.8 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 6.3 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 4.9 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.3 5 5 43 0 Week 8 @Lions 4.4 6 3 14 0

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

With 18.4 fantasy points (2.6 per game) in 2024, Boyd is ranked 275th overall in the league and 96th at his position.

Boyd has picked up 76 yards receiving, on 11 catches (14 targets), with zero touchdowns and an average of 2.5 fantasy points (7.6 total) in his past three games.

Looking at his past five games, Boyd has 16 receptions on 20 targets, for 140 yards, and a total of 14 fantasy points (2.8 per game).

In his best game of the season — Week 7 versus the Buffalo Bills — Tyler Boyd finished with 4.3 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 43 yards.

In his worst game of the season — last week versus the Detroit Lions — Boyd finished with 1.4 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 14 yards, on six targets.

