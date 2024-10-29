Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 9 vs. the Patriots Published 9:43 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Quarterback Will Levis faces a matchup versus the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the league (223.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, when his Tennessee Titans meet the New England Patriots, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Should Levis be someone that you plug into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup against the Patriots? Prior to making that call, here’s a glimpse at the stats and trends you need to know.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Projected Fantasy Points: 7

7 Game Day & Time: November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins -0.5 3-for-4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 7.3 16-for-27 95 1 1 3 15 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

So far in 2024, Levis is 36th at his position and 185th in the NFL in fantasy points, with 38.6 (7.7 per game).

In his past three games, Levis has accumulated 20.4 fantasy points (6.8 per game). He is 45-of-65 for 380 yards, with three touchdowns and four interceptions and has rushed for 32 yards on eight carries.

In Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers, Will Levis posted a season-high 13.6 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 26-of-34 (76.5%), 260 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs.

In Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, Levis posted a season-low -0.5 fantasy points, with this stat line: 3-of-4 (75%), 25 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Add Levis to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!