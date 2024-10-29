Wizards vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – October 30 Published 4:33 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

As they get ready to square off against the Atlanta Hawks (2-2) on Wednesday, October 30 at Capital One Arena, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Wizards (1-2) have two players currently listed on the injury report. The Hawks’ injury report has six players on it.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Saddiq Bey SF Out Knee Malcolm Brogdon PG Out Thumb

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG De’Andre Hunter SF Questionable Knee 18 6.5 2 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Hamstring 8 2 2 Onyeka Okongwu C Questionable Toe 16.3 6.3 1.7 Kobe Bufkin SG Questionable Shoulder Cody Zeller C Questionable Personal Vit Krejci PG Questionable Thigh 4.5 1.3 1

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.