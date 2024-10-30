Celtics vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Tuesday, Nov. 12

Published 5:24 am Wednesday, October 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Boston Celtics go up against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden
  • Favorite: Celtics (-12.5)
  • Total: 231.5

Celtics vs. Hawks 2023-24 Stats

Celtics Hawks
120.6 Points Avg. 118.3
109.2 Points Allowed Avg. 120.5
48.7% Field Goal % 46.5%
38.8% Three Point % 36.4%

Celtics’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Jayson Tatum scored 26.9 points per game last season while tacking on 8.1 rebounds.
  • Derrick White notched 5.2 assists per game.
  • Tatum was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, knocking down 3.1 per game.
  • Jaylen Brown grabbed 1.2 steals per game. Kristaps Porzingis averaged 1.9 blocks a game.

Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Trae Young scored 25.7 points per game last season while adding 10.8 assists.
  • Clint Capela grabed 10.6 rebounds per game.
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic knocked down three threes per game a season ago.
  • Bogdanovic grabbed 1.2 steals per game. Capela averaged 1.5 blocks a game.

Celtics Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/2 Hornets Away
11/4 Hawks Away
11/6 Warriors Home
11/8 Nets Home
11/10 Bucks Away
11/12 Hawks Home -12.5
11/13 Nets Away
11/16 Raptors Home
11/19 Cavaliers Home
11/22 Wizards Away
11/24 Timberwolves Home

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/3 Pelicans Away
11/4 Celtics Home
11/6 Knicks Home
11/8 Pistons Away
11/9 Bulls Home
11/12 Celtics Away +12.5
11/15 Wizards Home
11/17 Trail Blazers Away
11/18 Kings Away
11/20 Warriors Away
11/22 Bulls Away

