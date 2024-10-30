Celtics vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Tuesday, Nov. 12
Published 5:24 am Wednesday, October 30, 2024
The Boston Celtics go up against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
- Favorite: Celtics (-12.5)
- Total: 231.5
Celtics vs. Hawks 2023-24 Stats
|Celtics
|Hawks
|120.6
|Points Avg.
|118.3
|109.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|120.5
|48.7%
|Field Goal %
|46.5%
|38.8%
|Three Point %
|36.4%
Celtics’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Jayson Tatum scored 26.9 points per game last season while tacking on 8.1 rebounds.
- Derrick White notched 5.2 assists per game.
- Tatum was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, knocking down 3.1 per game.
- Jaylen Brown grabbed 1.2 steals per game. Kristaps Porzingis averaged 1.9 blocks a game.
Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Trae Young scored 25.7 points per game last season while adding 10.8 assists.
- Clint Capela grabed 10.6 rebounds per game.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic knocked down three threes per game a season ago.
- Bogdanovic grabbed 1.2 steals per game. Capela averaged 1.5 blocks a game.
Celtics Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/2
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
|11/4
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|11/6
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
|11/8
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|11/10
|Bucks
|–
|Away
|–
|11/12
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|-12.5
|11/13
|Nets
|–
|Away
|–
|11/16
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|11/19
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/22
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|11/24
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/3
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|11/4
|Celtics
|–
|Home
|–
|11/6
|Knicks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/8
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
|11/9
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|11/12
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|+12.5
|11/15
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|11/17
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/18
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
|11/20
|Warriors
|–
|Away
|–
|11/22
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
