Doyle Franklin Hansard, 89 Published 3:19 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Doyle Franklin Hansard, age 89, of Smithville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on the evening of Monday, October 28th at 8:30pm. Born on December 3, 1934, Doyle was the beloved son of the late Willard Franklin and Lois Irene Hansard. A devoted Baptist, he served as a deacon since 1961, demonstrating his deep faith and commitment to the Lord.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Georgia Hansard, Glenda Hansard, and Wilma Pierce, and one brother, Void Hansard.

Doyle is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Phyllis Elaine Hansard, who was the love of his life. He is also survived by his sons, Gerald Hansard of Tazewell and Richard (Lynda) Hansard of Smithville; his brothers, Rondal Hansard of Tazewell, Mike (Nancy) Hansard of Tazewell, and Dean (Mary Francis) Hansard of Norris. His legacy continues through his grandchildren, Melissa (Vincent) Daniels, Tracey Hansard (Phillip Williams), Lauren (Randy) Noska, and Randall Hansard (Kali Hutson), as well as his great-grandchildren, Emily Daniels and Neyland Noska.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to his special nurse, Tanna Harris, for the wonderful care provided.

Funeral services will be held at 7pm on Thursday, October 31 in the chapel of Love-Cantrell Funeral Home, with visitation from 4-7pm prior to the service. Bro. Chad Ramsey will officiate. Following the service, Mr. Doyle will be transferred to Coffey Funeral Home in New Tazewell, TN, where the family will receive friends on Saturday, November 2 from 11am-1pm, with a service at 1pm. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Smithville First Baptist Church Legacy Program in memory of Mr. Doyle.