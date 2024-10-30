Hawks vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – October 30 Published 6:18 am Wednesday, October 30, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (2-2) hit the road in Southeast Division play against the Washington Wizards (1-2) on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Hawks are 4.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Hawks vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: –

Wizards 120 – Hawks 119

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 4.5)

Wizards (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Wizards (-0.1)

Wizards (-0.1) Pick OU: Over (234.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 238.3

Hawks Performance Insights

Offensively, the Hawks were the fifth-best squad in the NBA (118.3 points per game) last season. However, on defense they were third-worst (120.5 points conceded per game).

Atlanta collected 44.7 rebounds per game and gave up 44.2 boards last year, ranking sixth and 20th, respectively, in the NBA.

Last season the Hawks were ranked 15th in the league in assists with 26.6 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta was 17th in the league in committing them (12.8 per game) last season. It was sixth in forcing them (13.4 per game).

Last season, the Hawks were sixth in the league in 3-point makes (13.7 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (36.4%).

Wizards Performance Insights

The Wizards ranked 17th in the NBA with 113.7 points per contest last year, but on defense they struggled, ceding 123 points per game (worst in league).

In terms of rebounding, Washington was outplayed at both ends of the court last season, as it ranked second-worst in the league in rebounds (41.1 per game) and worst in rebounds allowed (48.9 per contest).

Last year the Wizards ranked ninth in the league in assists, dishing out 27.9 per game.

Washington was 22nd in the NBA with 13.5 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked ninth with 13.3 forced turnovers per contest.

The Wizards ranked 20th in the NBA with 12.4 three-pointers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 25th with a 34.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

