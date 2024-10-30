How to Watch the Hawks vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30 Published 12:45 am Wednesday, October 30, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (2-2) visit the Washington Wizards (1-2) in a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at Capital One Arena on October 30, 2024. This is the second matchup between the squads this season.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV Channel: MNMT, FDSSE

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks shot 46.5% from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 49.6% the Wizards allowed to opponents.

In games Atlanta shot better than 49.6% from the field, it went 21-5 overall.

The Hawks were the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Wizards finished 29th.

Last year, the 118.3 points per game the Hawks recorded were just 4.7 fewer points than the Wizards gave up (123).

When Atlanta totaled more than 123 points last season, it went 20-5.

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards shot at a 47% rate from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points below the 49.5% shooting opponents of the Hawks averaged.

Washington went 7-12 when it shot higher than 49.5% from the field.

The Hawks ranked third in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Wizards ranked 28th.

The Wizards’ 113.7 points per game last year were 6.8 fewer points than the 120.5 the Hawks gave up to opponents.

Washington went 4-18 last season when it scored more than 120.5 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks scored 121.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 114.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.1 points per contest.

Atlanta gave up 120.8 points per game last season at home, which was 0.6 more points than it allowed away from home (120.2).

The Hawks drained 13.8 threes per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 1% points better than they averaged in away games (13.6 threes per game, 35.9% three-point percentage).

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

At home the Wizards put up 112.8 points per game last season, 1.9 fewer points than they averaged on the road (114.7).

At home, the Wizards conceded 121.9 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (124.2).

Beyond the arc, the Wizards drained more trifectas on the road (12.7 per game) than at home (12) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (35.9%) than at home (33.7%).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury De’Andre Hunter Questionable Knee Cody Zeller Out Personal Dyson Daniels Out Hip Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Hamstring Kobe Bufkin Out Shoulder Vit Krejci Out Abductor

Wizards Injuries