How to Watch the NBA Today, October 31
Published 11:16 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024
The NBA’s four-game card today is sure to please. The contests include the Phoenix Suns against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome.
Here you will find info on how to watch all of today’s NBA action.
Watch the NBA Today – October 31
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN, KFAA, and WFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
