Lutheran Church paints doors red

Published 10:25 am Wednesday, October 30, 2024

By Special to The Claiborne Progress

The newly painted red door at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. (Photo submitted)
Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 681 Sharps Chapel Road in Sharps Chapel, recently painted their main church doors red. They were beautifully painted by Pam Wilson, a member of the congregation.

Red doors signify the entrance to the sanctuary where people are welcomed for worship and for quiet meditation. The color represents the blood of Christ and the sacrifice He made on the cross so that sins can be forgiven, and eternal life received.

The congregation meets each Sunday at 10:30 AM for the divine service of Word and Sacrament. The red doors say that you are welcome.

