MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 30
Published 6:13 am Wednesday, October 30, 2024
In a Wednesday MLB Playoff schedule that includes a lot of competitive matchups, the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the New York Yankees is a game to watch.
To pick up an edge prior to today’s MLB action, check out our betting preview below.
MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 30
Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at New York Yankees (94-68)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers +120
- Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Yankees 5, Dodgers 4
- Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-145) over the Dodgers (+120)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA)
