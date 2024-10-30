MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 30

Published 6:13 am Wednesday, October 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

In a Wednesday MLB Playoff schedule that includes a lot of competitive matchups, the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the New York Yankees is a game to watch.

To pick up an edge prior to today’s MLB action, check out our betting preview below.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 30

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at New York Yankees (94-68)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -145
  • Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers +120
  • Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
  • Prediction: Yankees 5, Dodgers 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-145) over the Dodgers (+120)
  • Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
  • Venue: Yankee Stadium
  • Location: The Bronx, New York
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA)
  • Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA)

