NFL Week 9 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

Published 10:27 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Chicago Bears versus the Arizona Cardinals is one of many solid options on the Week 9 NFL slate.

In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know regarding Week 9 of the NFL here. Check out the piece below.

How to Watch Week 9 NFL Games

Thursday

Houston Texans at New York Jets

  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • Venue: MetLife Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sunday

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Venue: Paycor Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: Orchard Park, New York
  • Venue: Highmark Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Commanders at New York Giants

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • Venue: MetLife Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Bank of America Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: Baltimore, Maryland
  • Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Nissan Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals

  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Location: Glendale, Arizona
  • Venue: State Farm Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles

  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Lambeau Field
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: Lumen Field
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings

  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Monday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs

  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

