NFL Week 9 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels
Published 10:27 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024
The Chicago Bears versus the Arizona Cardinals is one of many solid options on the Week 9 NFL slate.
In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know regarding Week 9 of the NFL here. Check out the piece below.
How to Watch Week 9 NFL Games
Thursday
Houston Texans at New York Jets
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sunday
Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Commanders at New York Giants
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Lumen Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Monday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
