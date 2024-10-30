October 30 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:27 am Wednesday, October 30, 2024
In a Wednesday NHL slate that features plenty of thrilling matchups, the Vegas Golden Knights versus the Los Angeles Kings is a game to catch.
Looking for live coverage of NHL action? All the games to watch today are here.
How to Watch October 30 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|New York Islanders @ Columbus Blue Jackets
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Winnipeg Jets @ Detroit Red Wings
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Tampa Bay Lightning @ Colorado Avalanche
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Calgary Flames @ Utah Hockey Club
|9:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Vegas Golden Knights @ Los Angeles Kings
|10 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|New Jersey Devils @ Vancouver Canucks
|10:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.