Predators vs. Oilers Injury Report Today – October 31

Published 10:46 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

Predators vs. Oilers Injury Report Today - October 31

The Nashville Predators’ (3-5-1) injury report has two players listed ahead of their Thursday, October 31 matchup with the Edmonton Oilers (4-5-1) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Evander Kane LW Out Abdomen
Connor McDavid C Out Ankle

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 23 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 29th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • Defensively, Nashville has allowed 31 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 15th in NHL action.
  • They have the league’s 25th-ranked goal differential at -8.

Oilers Season Insights

  • The Oilers have 22 goals this season (2.2 per game), 30th in the league.
  • Edmonton has conceded 35 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 23rd in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -13, they are 30th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Oilers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-130) Oilers (+109) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Injury Report

Wizards vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - October 30

Wizards vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – October 30

Hawks vs. Wizards Injury Report Today - October 30

Hawks vs. Wizards Injury Report Today – October 30

Lightning vs. Predators Injury Report Today - October 28

Lightning vs. Predators Injury Report Today – October 28

Hawks vs. Wizards Injury Report Today - October 28

Hawks vs. Wizards Injury Report Today – October 28

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup