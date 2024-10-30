Predators vs. Oilers Injury Report Today – October 31 Published 10:46 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ (3-5-1) injury report has two players listed ahead of their Thursday, October 31 matchup with the Edmonton Oilers (4-5-1) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Evander Kane LW Out Abdomen Connor McDavid C Out Ankle

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 23 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 29th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Defensively, Nashville has allowed 31 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 15th in NHL action.

They have the league’s 25th-ranked goal differential at -8.

Oilers Season Insights

The Oilers have 22 goals this season (2.2 per game), 30th in the league.

Edmonton has conceded 35 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 23rd in the league.

With a goal differential of -13, they are 30th in the league.

