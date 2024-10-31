Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31

Published 5:25 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, will be in action Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -180)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +190, Under: -250)

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • In 9 games, Skjei has averaged 20:51 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -2.
  • Skjei has gotten at least one point in five games, with five points in total.
  • Skjei has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Skjei’s shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet four times this season in games with a set points prop (eight opportunities).
  • He has had a point in five games (of his nine this season).

Oilers Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Oilers are conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 22nd in league action.
  • With a goal differential of -13, the team is 30th in the league.
  • The Oilers have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Oilers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Edmonton
9 Games 1
5 Points 0
2 Goals 0
3 Assists 0

