Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31 Published 5:25 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, will be in action Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -180) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +190, Under: -250)

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

In 9 games, Skjei has averaged 20:51 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -2.

Skjei has gotten at least one point in five games, with five points in total.

Skjei has scored one goal on the power play.

Skjei’s shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet four times this season in games with a set points prop (eight opportunities).

He has had a point in five games (of his nine this season).

Oilers Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Oilers are conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 22nd in league action.

With a goal differential of -13, the team is 30th in the league.

The Oilers have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Oilers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 9 Games 1 5 Points 0 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

