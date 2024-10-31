Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31
Published 5:25 am Thursday, October 31, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, will be in action Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -180)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +190, Under: -250)
Predators vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- In 9 games, Skjei has averaged 20:51 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -2.
- Skjei has gotten at least one point in five games, with five points in total.
- Skjei has scored one goal on the power play.
- Skjei’s shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet four times this season in games with a set points prop (eight opportunities).
- He has had a point in five games (of his nine this season).
Oilers Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Oilers are conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 22nd in league action.
- With a goal differential of -13, the team is 30th in the league.
- The Oilers have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Oilers
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|9
|Games
|1
|5
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
