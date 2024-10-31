Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Edmonton Oilers on October 31 Published 5:53 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly and Leon Draisaitl will be two of the top players to watch when the Nashville Predators face the Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, October 31 at 8:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Oilers Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, October 31

Thursday, October 31 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-130)

Predators (-130) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Ryan O’Reilly 9 3 5 8 Filip Forsberg 9 4 4 8 Jonathan Marchessault 9 2 4 6 Luke Evangelista 9 1 4 5 Brady Skjei 9 2 3 5 Oilers Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Connor McDavid 10 3 7 10 Leon Draisaitl 10 6 4 10 Mattias Ekholm 10 2 6 8 Evan Bouchard 10 3 3 6 Jeff Skinner 10 2 2 4

Predators vs. Oilers Stat Comparison

The Predators’ 2.6 average goals per game add up to 23 total, which makes them the 29th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Nashville is ranked 13th in total goals against, allowing 3.4 goals per game (31 total) in NHL play.

The Predators’ offense has the NHL’s 19th-ranked power-play conversion rate (18.18%).

The Oilers have the league’s 30th-ranked scoring offense (22 total goals, 2.2 per game).

Edmonton has allowed 35 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 22nd.

The Oilers have a 13.79% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 27 percentage.

