City of Tazewell hosting Veterans’ Parade on Nov. 9 Published 11:54 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Claiborne County Mayor Joe Brooks and the City of Tazewell have announced a Veterans Day Parade for Saturday, November 9, weather permitting.

“We invite all Veterans to participate in the parade honoring their service on Saturday, November 9,2024 at 11 a.m.,” Brooks shared on Facebook.

The line up will begin at the Tazewell City Park at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and proceed through the town of Tazewell and end at the Veterans Memorial where a Memorial Program will begin.

“We invite everyone to line the streets and support our Veterans,” Brooks added.