Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31 Published 5:24 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators play the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to bet on Forsberg’s props against the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +180, Under: -238)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +180, Under: -238) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg’s plus-minus rating is -4, in 19:38 per game on the ice.

He has picked up at least one point in seven games, and has eight points in all.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 4.7 shots per game.

In one game he has played with a set points prop (out of nine opportunities) he’s gone over the prop total.

Through nine games played this season, he has recorded eight points, with one multi-point game.

Oilers Defensive Insights

The Oilers have allowed 35 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 22nd in league play in goals against.

With a goal differential of -13, the team is 30th in the league.

The Oilers are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Oilers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 9 Games 1 8 Points 1 4 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

