Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31

Published 5:24 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators play the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to bet on Forsberg’s props against the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +180, Under: -238)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg’s plus-minus rating is -4, in 19:38 per game on the ice.
  • He has picked up at least one point in seven games, and has eight points in all.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 4.7 shots per game.
  • In one game he has played with a set points prop (out of nine opportunities) he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through nine games played this season, he has recorded eight points, with one multi-point game.

Oilers Defensive Insights

  • The Oilers have allowed 35 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 22nd in league play in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of -13, the team is 30th in the league.
  • The Oilers are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Oilers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Edmonton
9 Games 1
8 Points 1
4 Goals 1
4 Assists 0

