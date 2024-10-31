Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31
Published 5:24 am Thursday, October 31, 2024
Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators play the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to bet on Forsberg’s props against the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +180, Under: -238)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)
Predators vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg’s plus-minus rating is -4, in 19:38 per game on the ice.
- He has picked up at least one point in seven games, and has eight points in all.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 4.7 shots per game.
- In one game he has played with a set points prop (out of nine opportunities) he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through nine games played this season, he has recorded eight points, with one multi-point game.
Oilers Defensive Insights
- The Oilers have allowed 35 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 22nd in league play in goals against.
- With a goal differential of -13, the team is 30th in the league.
- The Oilers are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Oilers
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|9
|Games
|1
|8
|Points
|1
|4
|Goals
|1
|4
|Assists
|0
