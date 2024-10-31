Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31 Published 5:25 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

Gustav Nyquist will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers meet on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Oilers game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -180)

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 9 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:26 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +1.

Nyquist has five points overall, getting at least one point in four different games.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

He has a 25% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

In four of the nine games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through nine games, he has five points, with one multi-point game.

Oilers Defensive Insights

The Oilers rank 22nd in goals against, allowing 35 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL play.

The team has the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.

The Oilers are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Oilers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 9 Games 1 5 Points 0 3 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

