Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31

Published 5:25 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers meet on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Oilers game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -180)

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • In 9 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:26 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +1.
  • Nyquist has five points overall, getting at least one point in four different games.
  • Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 25% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
  • In four of the nine games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • Through nine games, he has five points, with one multi-point game.

Oilers Defensive Insights

  • The Oilers rank 22nd in goals against, allowing 35 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL play.
  • The team has the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.
  • The Oilers are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Oilers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Edmonton
9 Games 1
5 Points 0
3 Goals 0
2 Assists 0

