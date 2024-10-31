Hawks vs. Kings Injury Report Today – November 1 Published 4:33 pm Thursday, October 31, 2024

The Sacramento Kings’ (2-2) injury report has two players listed heading into a Friday, November 1 matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (2-3, six injured players) at State Farm Arena, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Hawks lost 133-120 to the Wizards on Wednesday. Trae Young scored a team-leading 35 points for the Hawks in the loss.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG De’Andre Hunter SF Questionable Knee 18 6.5 2 Cody Zeller C Questionable Personal Dyson Daniels PG Questionable Hip 12.8 4.3 2.3 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Out Hamstring 8 2 2 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Shoulder Vit Krejci PG Out Adductor 4.5 1.3 1

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Orlando Robinson C Questionable Mcl Devin Carter PG Out Shoulder

Hawks vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

NBCS-CA and FDSSE

