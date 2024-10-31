How to Watch the Kings vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 1 Published 8:48 pm Thursday, October 31, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (2-3) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (2-2) on November 1, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and FDSSE.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSE

NBCS-CA, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Kings Stats Insights

Last season, the Kings had a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.8% lower than the 49.5% of shots the Hawks’ opponents knocked down.

Sacramento went 27-6 when it shot better than 49.5% from the field.

The Kings were the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Hawks ranked sixth.

Last year, the Kings averaged 116.6 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 120.5 the Hawks allowed.

Sacramento had a 34-4 record last season when putting up more than 120.5 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 45.4% the Kings’ opponents have shot this season.

This season, Atlanta has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.4% from the field.

The Kings are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 16th.

The Hawks’ 117.6 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 110.5 the Kings allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 2-2 when it scores more than 110.5 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Kings performed better when playing at home last year, scoring 118.5 points per game, compared to 114.6 per game when playing on the road.

Sacramento surrendered 116.3 points per game last year at home, which was 2.9 more points than it allowed in road games (113.4).

The Kings averaged 14.6 threes per game with a 37.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.5 more threes and 2.2% points better than they averaged away from home (14.1 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Hawks scored 121.9 points per game last season. Away, they scored 114.8.

The Hawks allowed more points at home (120.8 per game) than away (120.2) last season.

At home, the Hawks made 13.8 treys per game last season, 0.2 more than they averaged on the road (13.6). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (35.9%).

Kings Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Orlando Robinson Out Mcl Devin Carter Out Shoulder

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Hawks Injuries