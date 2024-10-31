How to Watch the NBA Today, November 1
Published 11:17 pm Thursday, October 31, 2024
Today’s NBA schedule includes top teams in play. Among the nine games is the Oklahoma City Thunder meeting the Portland Trail Blazers.
Info on how to watch today’s NBA play is available for you.
Watch the NBA Today – November 1
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSFL, and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and TSN
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: ESPN, ALT, and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
