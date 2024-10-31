Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31

Published 5:24 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Marchessault’s props against the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -245)

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 9 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:30 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -5.
  • He has gotten at least one point in five games, and has six points in all.
  • On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated one goal and three assists.
  • He has a 6.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in five games he’s played with a set points prop (out of nine opportunities).
  • Through nine games, he has six points, with one multi-point game.

Oilers Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Oilers are giving up 35 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 22nd in league action.
  • The team’s -13 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.
  • The Oilers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Oilers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Edmonton
9 Games 1
6 Points 1
2 Goals 1
4 Assists 0

