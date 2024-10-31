Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31 Published 5:24 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Marchessault’s props against the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -245)

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 9 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:30 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -5.

He has gotten at least one point in five games, and has six points in all.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated one goal and three assists.

He has a 6.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in five games he’s played with a set points prop (out of nine opportunities).

Through nine games, he has six points, with one multi-point game.

Oilers Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Oilers are giving up 35 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 22nd in league action.

The team’s -13 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.

The Oilers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Oilers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 9 Games 1 6 Points 1 2 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

