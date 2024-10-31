Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31
Published 5:24 am Thursday, October 31, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Marchessault’s props against the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -245)
Predators vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 9 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:30 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -5.
- He has gotten at least one point in five games, and has six points in all.
- On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated one goal and three assists.
- He has a 6.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in five games he’s played with a set points prop (out of nine opportunities).
- Through nine games, he has six points, with one multi-point game.
Oilers Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Oilers are giving up 35 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 22nd in league action.
- The team’s -13 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.
- The Oilers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Oilers
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|9
|Games
|1
|6
|Points
|1
|2
|Goals
|1
|4
|Assists
|0
