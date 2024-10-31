Kings vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 1 Published 4:33 pm Thursday, October 31, 2024

Here’s a peek at the injury report for the Sacramento Kings (2-2), which currently has two players listed, as the Kings ready for their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (2-3, six injured players) at State Farm Arena on Friday, November 1 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Email newsletter signup

The Hawks’ last game on Wednesday ended in a 133-120 loss to the Wizards. Trae Young scored a team-high 35 points for the Hawks in the loss.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Orlando Robinson C Out Mcl Devin Carter PG Out Shoulder

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG De’Andre Hunter SF Out Knee 18 6.5 2 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Dyson Daniels PG Out Hip 12.8 4.3 2.3 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Out Hamstring 8 2 2 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Shoulder Vit Krejci PG Out Adductor 4.5 1.3 1

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Kings vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

NBCS-CA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Kings vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -5.5 237.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.