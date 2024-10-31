Kings vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 1
Published 4:33 pm Thursday, October 31, 2024
Here’s a peek at the injury report for the Sacramento Kings (2-2), which currently has two players listed, as the Kings ready for their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (2-3, six injured players) at State Farm Arena on Friday, November 1 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Hawks’ last game on Wednesday ended in a 133-120 loss to the Wizards. Trae Young scored a team-high 35 points for the Hawks in the loss.
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Orlando Robinson
|C
|Out
|Mcl
|Devin Carter
|PG
|Out
|Shoulder
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|De’Andre Hunter
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|18
|6.5
|2
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Dyson Daniels
|PG
|Out
|Hip
|12.8
|4.3
|2.3
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|8
|2
|2
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out
|Shoulder
|Vit Krejci
|PG
|Out
|Adductor
|4.5
|1.3
|1
Kings vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: NBCS-CA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Kings vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Kings
|-5.5
|237.5
