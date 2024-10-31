Kings vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 1 Published 8:21 pm Thursday, October 31, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (2-3) are 5.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (2-2) on Friday, November 1, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-CA and FDSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Kings vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024

Friday, November 1, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

NBCS-CA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Kings vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Kings 120 – Hawks 114

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 5.5)

Hawks (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-5.3)

Kings (-5.3) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 234.1

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kings Performance Insights

At 116.6 points scored per game and 114.8 points conceded last season, the Kings were ninth in the league offensively and 17th on defense.

Sacramento was 12th in the NBA in rebounds per game (44) and ninth in rebounds allowed (42.5) last year.

The Kings were seventh in the NBA in assists (28.3 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Sacramento was 15th in the NBA in committing them (12.5 per game) last season. It was 10th in forcing them (13.2 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Kings were fourth-best in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (14.4) last year. They were 16th in 3-point percentage at 36.6%.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks are seventh in the league in points scored (117.6 per game) and third-worst in points conceded (123.6).

On the boards, Atlanta is 20th in the NBA in rebounds (42.6 per game). It is 14th in rebounds conceded (44.2 per game).

The Hawks are 11th in the league in assists (26.8 per game) in 2024-25.

Atlanta is 19th in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.8) and 10th in turnovers forced (15.2).

The Hawks make 12 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.1% from beyond the arc, ranking 18th and 21st, respectively, in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.