NBA Best Bets: Kings vs. Hawks Picks for November 1 Published 10:34 pm Thursday, October 31, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (2-3) are underdogs (+5.5) as they try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (2-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 1, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The game airs on NBCS-CA and FDSSE.

Our computer predictions for Friday’s game can assist you in making an informed wager utilizing the best bets available.

Kings vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

NBCS-CA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Kings vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 5.5)

Sacramento had 42 wins in 82 games against the spread last year.

Atlanta’s record against the spread last year was 29-53-0.

As 5.5-point favorites or greater, the Kings went 10-15 against the spread last season.

The Hawks had an ATS record of 7-11 as underdogs of 5.5 points or greater last season.

Pick OU:

Under (237.5)





In 33 of 82 games last season, the Kings and their opponents combined to total more than 237.5 points.

The Hawks played 41 games last season that ended with a combined score higher than 237.5 points.

Sacramento games had an average of 233.3 points last season, 4.2 less than this game’s over/under.

The average number of points in Atlanta’s contests last year was 235.1, which is 2.4 more points than this game’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-225)

The Kings went 34-20 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 63% of those games).

Last season, the Hawks were the underdog 39 times and won 12, or 30.8%, of those games.

Sacramento had a record of 17-8 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter last year (68%).

Atlanta had a record of 5-13, a 27.8% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +180 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Kings a 69.2% chance to win.

