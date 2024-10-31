Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31 Published 5:25 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Roman Josi, will be on the ice Thursday versus the Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Oilers game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -200, Under: +154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -200, Under: +154) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi has averaged 26:38 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -7.

He has gotten at least one point in three games, and has five points in all.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn’t scored a goal, on the power play.

He has gone over his points prop bet three times this season in games with a set points prop (nine opportunities).

Through nine games, he has five points, with two multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Oilers Defensive Insights

The Oilers rank 22nd in goals against, conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL play.

The team’s -13 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.

The Oilers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Josi vs. Oilers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 9 Games 1 5 Points 2 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.