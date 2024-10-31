Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31

Published 5:25 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game - October 31

The Nashville Predators, with Roman Josi, will be on the ice Thursday versus the Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Oilers game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -200, Under: +154)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • Josi has averaged 26:38 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -7.
  • He has gotten at least one point in three games, and has five points in all.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn’t scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet three times this season in games with a set points prop (nine opportunities).
  • Through nine games, he has five points, with two multi-point games.

Oilers Defensive Insights

  • The Oilers rank 22nd in goals against, conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL play.
  • The team’s -13 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.
  • The Oilers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Oilers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Edmonton
9 Games 1
5 Points 2
0 Goals 0
5 Assists 2

