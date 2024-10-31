Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31
Published 5:25 am Thursday, October 31, 2024
The Nashville Predators, with Roman Josi, will be on the ice Thursday versus the Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Oilers game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -200, Under: +154)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
Predators vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- Josi has averaged 26:38 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -7.
- He has gotten at least one point in three games, and has five points in all.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn’t scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has gone over his points prop bet three times this season in games with a set points prop (nine opportunities).
- Through nine games, he has five points, with two multi-point games.
Oilers Defensive Insights
- The Oilers rank 22nd in goals against, conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL play.
- The team’s -13 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.
- The Oilers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Oilers
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|9
|Games
|1
|5
|Points
|2
|0
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|2
