Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31

Published 5:25 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ryan O’Reilly will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers meet at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on O’Reilly intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -160, Under: +124)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -4, in 20:53 per game on the ice.
  • O’Reilly has eight points overall, with at least one point in seven different games.
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has a 17.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
  • In seven of the nine games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • He has recorded a point in seven games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Oilers Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Oilers are allowing 35 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL play.
  • The team has the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.
  • The Oilers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Oilers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Edmonton
9 Games 1
8 Points 1
3 Goals 0
5 Assists 1

