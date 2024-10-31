Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31 Published 5:25 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers meet at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on O’Reilly intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -160, Under: +124)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -160, Under: +124) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -4, in 20:53 per game on the ice.

O’Reilly has eight points overall, with at least one point in seven different games.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 17.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

In seven of the nine games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

He has recorded a point in seven games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Oilers Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Oilers are allowing 35 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL play.

The team has the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.

The Oilers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Oilers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 9 Games 1 8 Points 1 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

