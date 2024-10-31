Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31
Published 5:25 am Thursday, October 31, 2024
Ryan O’Reilly will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers meet at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on O’Reilly intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -160, Under: +124)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)
Predators vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -4, in 20:53 per game on the ice.
- O’Reilly has eight points overall, with at least one point in seven different games.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 17.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
- In seven of the nine games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- He has recorded a point in seven games this season, with one multiple-point game.
Oilers Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Oilers are allowing 35 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL play.
- The team has the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.
- The Oilers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Oilers
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|9
|Games
|1
|8
|Points
|1
|3
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|1
