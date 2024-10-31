Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31 Published 5:24 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Edmonton Oilers. Does a bet on Stamkos intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -215)

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 9 games, Stamkos has averaged 19:19 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -7.

Stamkos has accumulated a point in two games (with three points in total).

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 3.3% of them.

He has gone over his points prop bet in two games he’s played with a set points prop (out of nine opportunities).

He has three points on the season — a two-point game and a one-point game (in nine games played).

Oilers Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Oilers are conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL action.

The team’s -13 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.

The Oilers are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Oilers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 9 Games 1 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

