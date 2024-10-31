Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Oilers Game – October 31
Published 5:24 am Thursday, October 31, 2024
Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Edmonton Oilers. Does a bet on Stamkos intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -215)
Predators vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- In 9 games, Stamkos has averaged 19:19 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -7.
- Stamkos has accumulated a point in two games (with three points in total).
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 3.3% of them.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in two games he’s played with a set points prop (out of nine opportunities).
- He has three points on the season — a two-point game and a one-point game (in nine games played).
Oilers Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Oilers are conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL action.
- The team’s -13 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.
- The Oilers are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Oilers
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|9
|Games
|1
|3
|Points
|0
|1
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|0
