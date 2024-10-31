Tennessee vs. Kentucky Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Nov. 2 Published 8:46 pm Thursday, October 31, 2024

In the matchup between the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers and Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7:45 p.m. ET, our projection system expects the Volunteers to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (45.5) Tennessee 31, Kentucky 13

Tennessee Betting Info (2024)

The Volunteers have a 90.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline’s implied probability.

Against the spread, the Volunteers are 4-2-0 this season.

In games they have played as 17.5-point favorites or more, Tennessee has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Two Volunteers games (out of six) have gone over the point total this season.

Tennessee games have had an average of 58.4 points this season, 12.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Kentucky Betting Info (2024)

The implied probability of a win by the Wildcats based on the moneyline is 13.7%.

The Wildcats are 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Kentucky is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs.

The Wildcats have gone over in two of eight games with a set total (25%).

The average over/under for Kentucky games this season is 0.5 fewer points than the point total of 45.5 for this outing.

Volunteers vs. Wildcats 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 39.6 11.6 70 1.5 38 12.5 Kentucky 19.1 19.9 22.5 12.5 20 17

