Tennessee vs. Montana Basketball Tickets – Wednesday, November 13

Published 4:04 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

Tennessee vs. Montana Basketball Tickets - Wednesday, November 13

The Tennessee Volunteers go up against the Montana Grizzlies on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Tennessee vs. Montana Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: SEC Network+
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
Tennessee vs. Montana 2023-24 Stats

Tennessee Stat Montana
78.8 Points For 76.9
67.4 Points Against 71.8
44.0% Field Goal % 48.5%
38.9% Opponent Field Goal % 44.4%
34.4% Three Point % 35.8%
31.2% Opponent Three Point % 33.4%

Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)

  • Dalton Knecht averaged 21.7 points per game last season.
  • Jonas Aidoo pulled down 7.3 rebounds per game and Zakai Zeigler averaged 6.1 assists per game.
  • Knecht made 2.6 threes per game a season ago.
  • Zeigler grabbed 1.7 steals per game. Aidoo averaged 1.8 blocks an outing.

Montana’s Top Players (2023-24)

  • Aanen Moody put up 16.8 points per game last season.
  • Laolu Oke grabbed 7.4 rebounds per game and Brandon Whitney averaged 4.1 assists per game.
  • Moody made 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
  • Moody averaged 0.9 steals per game. Dischon Thomas collected 1.0 block a contest.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/4/2024 Gardner-Webb Thompson-Boling Arena
11/9/2024 @ Louisville KFC Yum! Center
11/13/2024 Montana Thompson-Boling Arena
11/17/2024 Austin Peay Thompson-Boling Arena

Montana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/4/2024 Hawaii-Hilo Dahlberg Arena
11/8/2024 @ Oregon Matthew Knight Arena
11/10/2024 Northwest Indian Dahlberg Arena
11/13/2024 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena
11/18/2024 @ Utah State Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

