Tennessee vs. Montana Basketball Tickets – Wednesday, November 13

The Tennessee Volunteers go up against the Montana Grizzlies on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Tennessee vs. Montana Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Montana 2023-24 Stats

Tennessee Stat Montana 78.8 Points For 76.9 67.4 Points Against 71.8 44.0% Field Goal % 48.5% 38.9% Opponent Field Goal % 44.4% 34.4% Three Point % 35.8% 31.2% Opponent Three Point % 33.4%

Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)

Dalton Knecht averaged 21.7 points per game last season.

Jonas Aidoo pulled down 7.3 rebounds per game and Zakai Zeigler averaged 6.1 assists per game.

Knecht made 2.6 threes per game a season ago.

Zeigler grabbed 1.7 steals per game. Aidoo averaged 1.8 blocks an outing.

Montana’s Top Players (2023-24)

Aanen Moody put up 16.8 points per game last season.

Laolu Oke grabbed 7.4 rebounds per game and Brandon Whitney averaged 4.1 assists per game.

Moody made 2.4 threes per game a season ago.

Moody averaged 0.9 steals per game. Dischon Thomas collected 1.0 block a contest.

