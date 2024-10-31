Tennessee vs. Montana Basketball Tickets – Wednesday, November 13
Published 4:04 am Thursday, October 31, 2024
The Tennessee Volunteers go up against the Montana Grizzlies on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Tennessee vs. Montana Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network+
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
Tennessee vs. Montana 2023-24 Stats
|Tennessee
|Stat
|Montana
|78.8
|Points For
|76.9
|67.4
|Points Against
|71.8
|44.0%
|Field Goal %
|48.5%
|38.9%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|44.4%
|34.4%
|Three Point %
|35.8%
|31.2%
|Opponent Three Point %
|33.4%
Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)
- Dalton Knecht averaged 21.7 points per game last season.
- Jonas Aidoo pulled down 7.3 rebounds per game and Zakai Zeigler averaged 6.1 assists per game.
- Knecht made 2.6 threes per game a season ago.
- Zeigler grabbed 1.7 steals per game. Aidoo averaged 1.8 blocks an outing.
Montana’s Top Players (2023-24)
- Aanen Moody put up 16.8 points per game last season.
- Laolu Oke grabbed 7.4 rebounds per game and Brandon Whitney averaged 4.1 assists per game.
- Moody made 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
- Moody averaged 0.9 steals per game. Dischon Thomas collected 1.0 block a contest.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Gardner-Webb
|–
|11/9/2024
|@ Louisville
|–
|11/13/2024
|Montana
|–
|11/17/2024
|Austin Peay
|–
Montana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Hawaii-Hilo
|–
|11/8/2024
|@ Oregon
|–
|11/10/2024
|Northwest Indian
|–
|11/13/2024
|@ Tennessee
|–
|11/18/2024
|@ Utah State
|–
