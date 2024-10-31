Titans vs. Patriots: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 9 Published 2:47 pm Thursday, October 31, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (1-6) are favored by 3.5 points as they aim to end a three-game losing streak in a matchup against the New England Patriots (2-6) on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at Nissan Stadium. A point total of 38.5 has been set for this matchup.

Before the Titans take on the Patriots, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting insights and trends.

Email newsletter signup

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. New England Game Info

When: Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Patriots Betting Insights

Tennessee has covered the spread once in seven games this season.

Four of Tennessee’s seven games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

New England has three wins in eight contests against the spread this year.

The Patriots have an ATS record of 3-4 as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.

This year, five of New England’s eight games have gone over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.