Titans vs. Patriots: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 9

Published 2:47 pm Thursday, October 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

Titans vs. Patriots: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 9

The Tennessee Titans (1-6) are favored by 3.5 points as they aim to end a three-game losing streak in a matchup against the New England Patriots (2-6) on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at Nissan Stadium. A point total of 38.5 has been set for this matchup.

Before the Titans take on the Patriots, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting insights and trends.

Titans vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline New England Moneyline
BetMGM Titans (-3.5) 38 -185 +150
FanDuel Titans (-3.5) 38.5 -164 +138
Bet365 Titans (-3) 38 -180 +150

Tennessee vs. New England Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV Info: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Patriots Betting Insights

  • Tennessee has covered the spread once in seven games this season.
  • Four of Tennessee’s seven games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).
  • New England has three wins in eight contests against the spread this year.
  • The Patriots have an ATS record of 3-4 as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.
  • This year, five of New England’s eight games have gone over the point total.

