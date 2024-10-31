Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 31? Published 12:23 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

Will Filip Forsberg find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators play the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Oilers?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Forsberg stats and insights

In four of nine games this season, Forsberg has scored — but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 4.7 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.