Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 31?
Published 12:23 am Thursday, October 31, 2024
Will Filip Forsberg find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators play the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg stats and insights
- In four of nine games this season, Forsberg has scored — but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 4.7 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- On defense, the Oilers are conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
