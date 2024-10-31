Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 31? Published 12:23 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

Can we expect Gustav Nyquist finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators face off with the Edmonton Oilers at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

In three of nine games this season, Nyquist has scored — but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Oilers this season in one game (two shots).

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

He has a 25% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

