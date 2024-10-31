Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 31?
Published 12:23 am Thursday, October 31, 2024
Can we expect Gustav Nyquist finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators face off with the Edmonton Oilers at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Nyquist stats and insights
- In three of nine games this season, Nyquist has scored — but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Oilers this season in one game (two shots).
- Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 25% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
